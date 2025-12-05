sonomag
Offre de fin d’année Lewitt

5 Déc 2025 | News Son

Après l’offre spéciale Black Friday autour des micros à lampe (qui s’est terminée le 1er décembre), Lewitt met en place une seconde promotion pour la fin d’année :

Économisez jusqu’à 20 % sur les microphones studio Lewitt !

RAY : Prix public conseillé : 399€ – Prix « Promo fin d’année » : 349€

LCT 441 FLEXX – Prix public conseillé : 429€ – Prix « Promo fin d’année » : 349€

LCT 540 S – Prix public conseillé : 799€ – Prix « Promo fin d’année » : 649€

LCT 640 TS – Prix public conseillé : 999€ – Prix « Promo fin d’année » : 799€

Ces offres sont disponibles jusqu’au 5 janvier 2026 chez votre revendeur français préféré !

