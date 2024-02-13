SONO Mag le magazine de l'évènementiel

Solid State Logic annonce la sortie de son dernier plug-in

13 Fév 2024 | News Son

803 Sonomag News Son SSL 4K Plugin

Le 4K E Channel Strip est l’émulation logicielle de la console 4000E. Ce plug-in est disponible en plusieurs formats, dont VST2, VST3, AAX Native et AU dans le cadre de l’abonnement SSL Complete. Il est également disponible via le plan SSL Rent To Own et en achat perpétuel via SSL eStore.

