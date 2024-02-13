Le 4K E Channel Strip est l’émulation logicielle de la console 4000E. Ce plug-in est disponible en plusieurs formats, dont VST2, VST3, AAX Native et AU dans le cadre de l’abonnement SSL Complete. Il est également disponible via le plan SSL Rent To Own et en achat perpétuel via SSL eStore.
Solid State Logic annonce la sortie de son dernier plug-in
